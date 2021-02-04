DevOps Institute Announces 2021 SKILup Days Virtual Conference Lineup

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its monthly lineup of complementary SKILup Days for all members of the IT community, including students, practitioners and decision makers. SKILup Days are one-day virtual micro-conferences focused on specific industry practices that examine "how-to" perspectives of the people, process, and technology aspects of IT.

DevOps Institute expands its successful one-day conference program focused on the 'how-to' of DevOps practices sponsored by organizations like Harness, GitLab, Epsagon, Instana, DataStax, Datadog, and more

SKILup Days include all the elements usually found at a conference, including an expo hall with virtual sponsor booths, raffles and scavenger hunts, attendee chats, and a networking lounge to interact with speakers.

Learn more and register for upcoming SKILup Days: https://devopsinstitute.com/skilupdays/

"SKILup Days were a bright light for the DevOps community in 2020, and we're thrilled to start them up again," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "The 'how-to' learning led by subject domain experts, the community building among DevOps humans, and the insights into the latest industry innovations, make each SKILup Day a vital opportunity to connect and grow from anywhere in the world."

2021 SKILup Day Schedule

Cloud Native and Serverless

February 25, 2021

Explore how Cloud Native and Serverless development is about how applications are created and deployed, not where.

The conference is sponsored by Harness, GitLab, Epsagon, Instana, DataStax and Datadog.

Speakers Include:

William Chia , Senior Product Marketing Manager, GitLab

Senior Product Marketing Manager, GitLab Martyn Coupland , Senior Technical Consultant, Ensono

, Senior Technical Consultant, Ensono Chinmay Gaikwad , Technical Evangelist, Epsagon

Technical Evangelist, Epsagon Robert Hostlowsky, IT Senior WebDevOp Engineer, Instana

IT Senior WebDevOp Engineer, Instana Ravi Lachhman , Evangelist, Harness

, Evangelist, Harness Leonardo Murillo , CTO, Qwinix Technologies

, CTO, Qwinix Technologies Daniel Oh , Principal Technical Product Marketing Manager, Red Hat

, Principal Technical Product Marketing Manager, Pawel Piwosz, Lead Systems Engineer, EPAM

Lead Systems Engineer, EPAM Tracy Ragan , CEO, DeployHub

, CEO, DeployHub Rachel White , Technical Evangelist, Datadog

Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/cns-2021/