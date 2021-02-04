Technological Advances Push the Boundaries of Digital Payment Options

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

Payment methods have changed drastically, as consumers are now exposed to new digital alternatives to cash. As advanced technologies are now widely accessible to billions of people and businesses, many consumers have adapted to the evolution of technology and have adopted digital payment solutions in order to pay for their purchases or to send monetary funds between one another. And, most payment solution providers offer a variety of features which include new currencies, mobile payment apps, HTML payment buttons, and even security technology. Real-time payment is a type of digital payment solution that allows for the quick transfer of funds through a secured payment gateway. The technological infrastructure real-time payments are built on allows for immediate transfers between a consumer and a vendor. Moreover, the technology also allows vendors and businesses to issue disbursements and refunds at a much faster rate. Additionally, real-time payment solutions are now being widely adopted by various industries such as large e-commerce retailers, internet businesses, information technology companies, and the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry.

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)

According to data presented by Finaria.it, the global digital payments industry is expected to hit a value of USD 6.6 Trillion in 2021, a 40% increase in two years. The research claims that large players like Amazon, PayPal, Apple, and Facebook are continually investing significant amounts of money into online and mobile payment solutions. Additionally, the ongoing development from separate online shops towards integrated online shopping ecosystems has created space for new business models and opportunities for digital payment methods. Mobile POS payments are expected to contribute 37% or almost USD 2.5 Trillion to the digital payments value in 2021. However, the following years are set to witness impressive growth in the mobile payments segment, with transaction value surging by 90% to USD 4.6 Trillion by 2025.