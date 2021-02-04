 

Technological Advances Push the Boundaries of Digital Payment Options

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 15:00  |  64   |   |   

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment methods have changed drastically, as consumers are now exposed to new digital alternatives to cash. As advanced technologies are now widely accessible to billions of people and businesses, many consumers have adapted to the evolution of technology and have adopted digital payment solutions in order to pay for their purchases or to send monetary funds between one another. And, most payment solution providers offer a variety of features which include new currencies, mobile payment apps, HTML payment buttons, and even security technology. Real-time payment is a type of digital payment solution that allows for the quick transfer of funds through a secured payment gateway. The technological infrastructure real-time payments are built on allows for immediate transfers between a consumer and a vendor. Moreover, the technology also allows vendors and businesses to issue disbursements and refunds at a much faster rate. Additionally, real-time payment solutions are now being widely adopted by various industries such as large e-commerce retailers, internet businesses, information technology companies, and the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry. XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL),

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)

According to data presented by Finaria.it, the global digital payments industry is expected to hit a value of USD 6.6 Trillion in 2021, a 40% increase in two years. The research claims that large players like Amazon, PayPal, Apple, and Facebook are continually investing significant amounts of money into online and mobile payment solutions. Additionally, the ongoing development from separate online shops towards integrated online shopping ecosystems has created space for new business models and opportunities for digital payment methods. Mobile POS payments are expected to contribute 37% or almost USD 2.5 Trillion to the digital payments value in 2021. However, the following years are set to witness impressive growth in the mobile payments segment, with transaction value surging by 90% to USD 4.6 Trillion by 2025.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Technological Advances Push the Boundaries of Digital Payment Options FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Payment methods have changed drastically, as consumers are now exposed to new digital alternatives to cash. As advanced technologies are now widely accessible to billions of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreements
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant
AirConsole brings games to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces That HPS Will Invest in its UK Wealth Management Business
Surgical Equipment Market Size Worth $24.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Karo Pharma acquires European OTC brand portfolio from Teva Pharmaceuticals
Titel
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Largest Single Investment Into Disability Business Inclusion As The Nippon Foundation Invests $5 ...
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Renewcell selects Valmet as the main equipment supplier for Sundsvall textile recycling plant in ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods