Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.02.2021 / 15:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Verus Capital Partners AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Helmut
Last name(s): Fink
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG

b) LEI
529900V1ZBO7TDIQX144 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A168205

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
128.8300 EUR 1803620.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
128.8300 EUR 1803620.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 1
60311 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.svb-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64473  04.02.2021 



