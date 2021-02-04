 

DGAP-News All for One Group SE: Figures for first 3 months 2020/21: Robust growth in the cloud and substantial increase in EBIT and EBIT margin. Planned acquisition will strengthen growth momentum

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 15:10  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Takeover
All for One Group SE: Figures for first 3 months 2020/21: Robust growth in the cloud and substantial increase in EBIT and EBIT margin. Planned acquisition will strengthen growth momentum

04.02.2021 / 15:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE - Figures for first 3 months 2020/21: Robust growth in the cloud and substantial increase in EBIT and EBIT margin. Planned acquisition will strengthen growth momentum

Unaudited results:

- Sales: EUR 95.6 million (up 3% year on year)

- Cloud services & support revenues: EUR 20.8 million (up 10% year on year)

- Ratio of recurring revenues increases to 51% (prior year: 50%)

- License sales: EUR 8.6 million (down 17% year on year)

- EBIT: EUR 6.0 million (up 24% year on year)

- Result for the period: EUR 3.9 million (up 23% year on year)

- Growth momentum will be strengthened by the planned acquisition of SAP service provider SNP Poland

Filderstadt, 4 February 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its unaudited results for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2020 today.

Despite very noticeable reticence among its customers because of the pandemic, All for One Group SE was able to achieve robust growth in recurring revenues with cloud services and support (plus 10% to EUR 20.8 million) and with software support (plus 3% to EUR 27.9 million) and to further strengthen its business model. At EUR 48.7 million in total (plus 6%), recurring revenues now account for 51% (Oct - Dec 2019: 50%) of total sales.

While licensing revenues decline due to the pandemic and cloud transformation (minus 17% to EUR 8.6 million), consulting and services revenues were 6% up year on year (Oct - Dec 2019: EUR 36.1 million). The further expansion of the portfolio of products and services as part of the strategy offensive 2022 - with areas of focus including IoT & machine learning, cyber security & compliance or new work & collaboration - and the wider access to the upper midmarket are increasingly coming into play and broadening the base for the consultancy business. Accordingly, total revenues of EUR 95.6 million were 3% above the prior-year figure of EUR 92.3 million.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News All for One Group SE: Figures for first 3 months 2020/21: Robust growth in the cloud and substantial increase in EBIT and EBIT margin. Planned acquisition will strengthen growth momentum DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Takeover All for One Group SE: Figures for first 3 months 2020/21: Robust growth in the cloud and substantial increase in EBIT and EBIT margin. Planned acquisition will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem ...
Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing
Antientzündliche Ernährung bei Autoimmunerkrankungen - Gesundheitscoach Marcel Sarnow gilt als ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (2) 
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart erhält weiteren Entwicklungsauftrag für Batterieintegration
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth und Frosty's Extracts LLC schließen eine Liefervereinbarung ab
Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: - 3-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Robustes Wachstum in der Cloud und deutlicher Anstieg bei EBIT und EBIT-Marge. Geplante Übernahme wird Wachstumsdynamik stärken (deutsch)
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: - 3-Monatszahlen 2020/21: Robustes Wachstum in der Cloud und deutlicher Anstieg bei EBIT und EBIT-Marge. Geplante Übernahme wird Wachstumsdynamik stärken
15.01.21
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english
15.01.21
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE deutsch
14.01.21
Großauftrag: KSB Konzern setzt auf All for One Group als strategischen Partner rund um IT-Betrieb und Digitalisierung
14.01.21
Original-Research: All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Buy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
1.064
Ausbruch ???