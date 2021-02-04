All for One Group SE - Figures for first 3 months 2020/21: Robust growth in the cloud and substantial increase in EBIT and EBIT margin. Planned acquisition will strengthen growth momentum

Unaudited results:

- Sales: EUR 95.6 million (up 3% year on year)

- Cloud services & support revenues: EUR 20.8 million (up 10% year on year)

- Ratio of recurring revenues increases to 51% (prior year: 50%)

- License sales: EUR 8.6 million (down 17% year on year)

- EBIT: EUR 6.0 million (up 24% year on year)

- Result for the period: EUR 3.9 million (up 23% year on year)

- Growth momentum will be strengthened by the planned acquisition of SAP service provider SNP Poland

Filderstadt, 4 February 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its unaudited results for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2020 today.

Despite very noticeable reticence among its customers because of the pandemic, All for One Group SE was able to achieve robust growth in recurring revenues with cloud services and support (plus 10% to EUR 20.8 million) and with software support (plus 3% to EUR 27.9 million) and to further strengthen its business model. At EUR 48.7 million in total (plus 6%), recurring revenues now account for 51% (Oct - Dec 2019: 50%) of total sales.

While licensing revenues decline due to the pandemic and cloud transformation (minus 17% to EUR 8.6 million), consulting and services revenues were 6% up year on year (Oct - Dec 2019: EUR 36.1 million). The further expansion of the portfolio of products and services as part of the strategy offensive 2022 - with areas of focus including IoT & machine learning, cyber security & compliance or new work & collaboration - and the wider access to the upper midmarket are increasingly coming into play and broadening the base for the consultancy business. Accordingly, total revenues of EUR 95.6 million were 3% above the prior-year figure of EUR 92.3 million.