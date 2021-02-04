LION E-Mobility AG: Extraordinary General Assembly confirms amendment of the company's Articles of Association

Zug, 4 February, 2021 - Shareholders of LION E-Mobility AG today confirmed the amendment of the company's Articles of Association at the Extraordinary General Assembly held today in Zug, Switzerland. The meeting had to be held with the involvement of a proxy due to Covid 19 restrictions.

The amendment to the Articles of Association, as requested of SIX SIS AG, had become necessary to be implemented because the company intends to connect to the SIX SIS registered share system as part of the mandatory conversion of bearer shares into registered shares under Swiss law. The shareholders of LION E-Mobility AG approved this amendment to the Articles of Association by a large majority. The shareholders' approval for the conversion of bearer shares into registered shares had already been given in the course of the General Meeting of Shareholders of LION E-Mobility AG on June 30, 2020.

Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, thanked the shareholders for their continued support. Basteri continued: "This decision, combined with the continuous implementation of best practices in corporate governance, is driven by the motivation and commitment of the Board of Directors to bring the company fully in line with the highest transparency standards. This is one of the ways we intend to meet the requirements of future international and institutional investors who have shown interest in joining the company."

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company owns 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.

Contact

Alessio Basteri | Chairman of the Board

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Sebastian Duering

Phone: +49 221 94991871 | Mobile: +49 151 58204309

E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



