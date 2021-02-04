Disguise Announces New Blippi Contract With Rights in North America

Disguise, Inc., the Halloween costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. today announced North American rights to the smash hit pre-school brand, Blippi in partnership with digital media company, Moonbug Entertainment. Disguise is set to design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes and costume accessories for Blippi commencing in 2021.

Blippi is a world famous entertainer and educator with episodes on YouTube, Hulu and Amazon Video where he engages in fun activities and explores museums, farms, zoos, playgrounds and many other kid friendly venues. The fun, curious character is always dressed in a blue and orange hat with orange suspenders and bowtie.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Blippi. The iconic orange and blue design of this fun and energetic character makes it a natural fit for costumes and accessories. Blippi’s interactive, educational content resonates with both children and adults, making it an amazing heartfelt hit. We are excited to extend the brand into costume, dress-up and accessories in 2021,” said Tara Hefter, EVP and GM of Disguise, Inc.

“Blippi’s orange and blue outfit is instantly recognizable to parents and kids as a symbol of curiosity and adventure. We look forward to bringing this outfit into more homes and we hope it inspires toddlers along their journey of discovery and fosters their natural sense of curiosity and exploration,” said Simon Phillips, Senior In-House Advisor to Moonbug Entertainment.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with licenses for the hottest properties and distribution across the world.

Disguise’s costumes and accessories for Blippi will be available online, at major retailers and Halloween specialty stores Fall 2021.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations Cocomelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko’s Garage, Arpo and many more.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Joyn, Sky and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids’ entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

