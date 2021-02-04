 

Reinsurance Group of America Agrees to Purchase Hodge Life Assurance Company Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of Hodge Life Assurance Company Limited (HLAC), the PRA authorized life insurance company of Hodge Limited. HLAC has annuity liabilities of approximately £570 million ($780 million U.S.).

“The purchase of HLAC demonstrates RGA’s continued strong support of the U.K. market and our commitment to working with our clients around the world to provide capital and risk-management solutions,” said Larry Carson, Executive Vice President, Global Financial Solutions, RGA. “We are delighted to be bringing this business into the RGA family and we believe that RGA provides a strong and stable home for HLAC’s policyholders.”

“The transaction demonstrates a strong cultural fit between RGA and HLAC,” said Deian Jones, Managing Director, HLAC. “The process has been executed swiftly and efficiently, and HLAC’s customers will see a seamless transition as we work towards completion of the transaction.”

HLAC plans to cease writing new business effective February 19, 2021, with an appropriate amount of time allowed for existing quotes and applications to proceed through to completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

Norton Rose Fulbright is acting as RGA’s legal counsel.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $82.1 billion as of September 30, 2020. Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company’s website at www.rgare.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reinsurance Group of America Agrees to Purchase Hodge Life Assurance Company Limited Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of Hodge Life Assurance Company Limited (HLAC), the PRA authorized life …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
SJW Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
06.01.21
Reinsurance Group of America Elects New Member to Board of Directors