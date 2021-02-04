 

Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.

Shortly following the release of its quarterly financial results, the company will make available a Q4 and FY 2020 financial highlights presentation at http://investors.revolve.com.

Live conference call:

 

 

 

 

Toll free number:

 

(833) 513-0541 (for domestic callers)

 

 

Direct dial number:

 

(778) 560-2564 (for international callers)

 

 

Conference ID:

 

6682938

 

 

Conference call replay:

 

 

 

 

Toll free number:

 

(800) 585-8367 (for domestic callers)

 

 

Direct dial number:

 

(416) 621-4642 (for international callers)

 

 

Conference ID:

 

6682938

 

 

Availability:

 

Approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call until March 3, 2021

 

 

Webcast:

 

http://investors.revolve.com

 

 

Replay Availability:

 

For a limited time beginning immediately following the call

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.



Wertpapier


