Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021
Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.
Shortly following the release of its quarterly financial results, the company will make available a Q4 and FY 2020 financial highlights presentation at http://investors.revolve.com.
|
Live conference call:
|
|
|
Toll free number:
|
(833) 513-0541 (for domestic callers)
|
|
Direct dial number:
|
(778) 560-2564 (for international callers)
|
|
Conference ID:
|
6682938
|
|
Conference call replay:
|
|
|
Toll free number:
|
(800) 585-8367 (for domestic callers)
|
|
Direct dial number:
|
(416) 621-4642 (for international callers)
|
|
Conference ID:
|
6682938
|
|
Availability:
|
Approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call until March 3, 2021
|
|
Webcast:
|
|
Replay Availability:
|
For a limited time beginning immediately following the call
About Revolve Group, Inc.
Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.
We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.
|
