Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.

Shortly following the release of its quarterly financial results, the company will make available a Q4 and FY 2020 financial highlights presentation at http://investors.revolve.com.