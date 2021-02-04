 

Zynga to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq:ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference
 Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Speaker: Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer
Time: 10:10 AM PT

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
 Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Speaker: Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer
Time: 9:30 AM PT

These events will be accessible via live audio webcasts on Zynga’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com, as well as via replays following the events.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Toon Blast, Toy Blast, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentations, Zynga may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Zynga's latest SEC filings (including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020) for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the presentation. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the presentation; Zynga assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.



