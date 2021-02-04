Zynga to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Speaker: Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer

Time: 9:30 AM PT

These events will be accessible via live audio webcasts on Zynga’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com, as well as via replays following the events.

