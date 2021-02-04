 

Boxlight MimioSTEM Division Details Successful Integration for High School

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the outstanding integration of the award-winning MyStemKits curriculum for high school students in Florida.

MyStemKits is a collection of over 330 Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core aligned lessons and activities designed for use with 3D printers, Mimio MyBot robots, and Labdisc portable sensors, all of which are MimioSTEM solutions. MyStemKits also has a collection of Virtual STEM Kits for remote and hybrid learning.

Bob Wallace, a recently retired high school biology teacher in Crawfordville, Florida incorporated MyStemKits lessons, including 3D-printed models and specimens, to improve student engagement, active participation, and critical thinking skills in his classroom.

“Having a 3D printer in my classroom was a little bit scary,” admits Tarver, “But now that I have my own 3D printer in my classroom and printing 3D resources from MyStemKits, I’ve realized how easy it is and how accessible it is to bring this type of resource and technology into my classroom. It is something that excites my kids every day.”

For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



