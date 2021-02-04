American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

On February 2, 2021, the Board of Directors of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.335 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 339th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 66 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company’s current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. The company has achieved a 9.4% compound annual growth rate in its annual dividend payment from 2010–2020.

Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on March 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2021.