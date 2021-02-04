Savvy Millennials Take Advantage of Interest Rates Below 3%, ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker Finds

Average interest rates on all 30-year loans continued to decline to historic lows in December 2020, prompting an increase in refinance share from millennial homeowners. According to the latest ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker, average interest rates decreased for the ninth consecutive month to 2.93%, down from 2.97% in November 2020.

In tandem, refinance activity increased slightly to represent 46% of all loans, up from 45% the month prior. While share of refinances remained high so did average time to close a loan. Average time to close for all loan types held steady at 52 days-to-close – a stark difference to the same month the year prior, December 2019, when it took 43 days to close a loan. Among purchase loans, average time to close also increased by two days from 45 in November 2020 to 47 in December 2020.