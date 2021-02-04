 

Savvy Millennials Take Advantage of Interest Rates Below 3%, ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker Finds

Average interest rates on all 30-year loans continued to decline to historic lows in December 2020, prompting an increase in refinance share from millennial homeowners. According to the latest ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker, average interest rates decreased for the ninth consecutive month to 2.93%, down from 2.97% in November 2020.

In tandem, refinance activity increased slightly to represent 46% of all loans, up from 45% the month prior. While share of refinances remained high so did average time to close a loan. Average time to close for all loan types held steady at 52 days-to-close – a stark difference to the same month the year prior, December 2019, when it took 43 days to close a loan. Among purchase loans, average time to close also increased by two days from 45 in November 2020 to 47 in December 2020.

“Millennials, even those that had just purchased a home in the past few years, found themselves in a great position to take advantage of the historically low rates and contributed to the ongoing high refinance volume,” said Joe Tyrrell, president, ICE Mortgage Technology. “At the same time, lenders that have already adopted virtual solutions, like eClose, are seeing their early investments really pay off as they are better positioned to efficiently manage this long-term refinance boom.”

The ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker divides millennials into two groups: older millennials – borrowers between 30 and 40 years old, and younger millennials between 21 and 29 years old. Older millennials were responsible for the majority of refinance activity: refinance share for older millennials increased to 53% in December, up one percentage point from the month prior and more than double the refinance share of younger millennials at 26%. However younger millennials who did refinance were able to secure lower average interest rates (2.90%) compared with their older counterparts (2.93%).

ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker – Older Millennials vs. Younger Millennials

 

Older Millennials

Younger Millennials

Closed Loans (Share) — All

Refinance

53%

26%

Purchase

46%

74%

Loan Type - All

