Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 18. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.