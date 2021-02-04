 

Leading UK Retailer Halfords Expands 8x8 Cloud Contact Centre and Communications Deployment to Enhance Digital Transformation Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Halfords, the UK’s leading retailer of motoring and cycling services and products, has expanded the company’s deployment of the 8x8 integrated cloud contact centre and communications product to further enhance communications and customer experience.

As part of the company’s digital transformation efforts to improve efficiency and profitability, Halfords was focused on unifying communications and contact centre operations across their three main business divisions - retail, automotive and mobile services. However, their legacy on-premises communications infrastructure was a barrier to achieving this goal, with multiple systems and dated technology.

Following a rigorous procurement process, Halfords selected 8x8 due to platform scalability, flexibility and integrations with Salesforce and Calabrio Teleopti Workforce Management. Initially, Halfords deployed the integrated 8x8 contact centre and communications product across more than 700 locations to support 4,700 employees and contact centre agents. Staff productivity and customer engagement have dramatically improved with simplified internal call routing between business divisions, which was often a manual process in the past. Tight CRM integration with 8x8 Contact Centre allows agents to have more informed conversations with customers, and security has been further strengthened as agents can process secure credit card payments using PCI-compliant 8x8 Secure Pay.

As the business environment changed over the past year, Halfords worked closely with 8x8 to rapidly expand global customer engagement efforts, more than doubling the number of contact centre agents using 8x8 to over 750. As part of the expansion, Halfords added a contact centre team in South Africa with more than 200 remote contact centre agents to support the largely digital retail operation. This allowed Halfords to minimise business disruption, while keeping agents safe and productive. South Africa is one of the 42 countries where 8x8 provides full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services and global calling plans, allowing organisations to easily scale operations as needs change.

Gareth Brophy, Head of Customer Support at Halfords said, “It’s so important that we give our customers the experience they expect, whether face-to-face in a retail store, Autocentre or over the phone. Partnering with 8x8 and deploying an integrated cloud contact centre and communications product, enables us to deliver a customer-first strategy, and scale our operations to drive efficiency and profitability.”

“Leading organisations like Halfords understand how communications can transform employee and customer experience, especially when driving productivity and customer retention and loyalty efforts are more important than ever for business success,” said Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8, Inc. “As we support Halfords on their digital transformation journey to meet and exceed customer expectations, we look forward to helping them manage and optimise all employee and customer interactions across their multiple business divisions.”

About Halfords

Halfords is the UK’s leading retailer of motoring and cycling products and services. Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle servicing, maintenance, and repairs.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact centre, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading UK Retailer Halfords Expands 8x8 Cloud Contact Centre and Communications Deployment to Enhance Digital Transformation Efforts 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Halfords, the UK’s leading retailer of motoring and cycling services and products, has expanded the company’s deployment of the 8x8 integrated cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
SJW Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update