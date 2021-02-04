Leading UK Retailer Halfords Expands 8x8 Cloud Contact Centre and Communications Deployment to Enhance Digital Transformation Efforts

As part of the company’s digital transformation efforts to improve efficiency and profitability, Halfords was focused on unifying communications and contact centre operations across their three main business divisions - retail, automotive and mobile services. However, their legacy on-premises communications infrastructure was a barrier to achieving this goal, with multiple systems and dated technology.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Halfords , the UK’s leading retailer of motoring and cycling services and products, has expanded the company’s deployment of the 8x8 integrated cloud contact centre and communications product to further enhance communications and customer experience.

Following a rigorous procurement process, Halfords selected 8x8 due to platform scalability, flexibility and integrations with Salesforce and Calabrio Teleopti Workforce Management. Initially, Halfords deployed the integrated 8x8 contact centre and communications product across more than 700 locations to support 4,700 employees and contact centre agents. Staff productivity and customer engagement have dramatically improved with simplified internal call routing between business divisions, which was often a manual process in the past. Tight CRM integration with 8x8 Contact Centre allows agents to have more informed conversations with customers, and security has been further strengthened as agents can process secure credit card payments using PCI-compliant 8x8 Secure Pay.

As the business environment changed over the past year, Halfords worked closely with 8x8 to rapidly expand global customer engagement efforts, more than doubling the number of contact centre agents using 8x8 to over 750. As part of the expansion, Halfords added a contact centre team in South Africa with more than 200 remote contact centre agents to support the largely digital retail operation. This allowed Halfords to minimise business disruption, while keeping agents safe and productive. South Africa is one of the 42 countries where 8x8 provides full Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) replacement services and global calling plans, allowing organisations to easily scale operations as needs change.

Gareth Brophy, Head of Customer Support at Halfords said, “It’s so important that we give our customers the experience they expect, whether face-to-face in a retail store, Autocentre or over the phone. Partnering with 8x8 and deploying an integrated cloud contact centre and communications product, enables us to deliver a customer-first strategy, and scale our operations to drive efficiency and profitability.”

“Leading organisations like Halfords understand how communications can transform employee and customer experience, especially when driving productivity and customer retention and loyalty efforts are more important than ever for business success,” said Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8, Inc. “As we support Halfords on their digital transformation journey to meet and exceed customer expectations, we look forward to helping them manage and optimise all employee and customer interactions across their multiple business divisions.”

About Halfords

Halfords is the UK’s leading retailer of motoring and cycling products and services. Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle servicing, maintenance, and repairs.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact centre, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005378/en/