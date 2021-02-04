Ameriprise Financial Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Second Consecutive Year

“Building a diverse workforce where everyone – regardless of gender or other differences – feels valued and supported is a priority at Ameriprise,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, executive vice president of human resources at Ameriprise. “We embrace individual differences and work to create an environment where all our employees and financial advisors can perform at their best and grow in their careers.”

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year. Ameriprise retained its position in the index for its policies and practices in support of women in the workforce. The company performed well across the GEI’s five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Ameriprise is committed to fostering an inclusive culture and providing opportunities for all employees and financial advisors to thrive. Recent initiatives to advance women at the company include enhancing:

Alternative Work Arrangement policies to help employees balance unexpected changes in life and business. The company also introduced new guidelines to address flexibility needs as a result of the pandemic to give employees flexibility in how long, where, and when work is completed.

policies to help employees balance unexpected changes in life and business. The company also introduced new guidelines to address flexibility needs as a result of the pandemic to give employees flexibility in how long, where, and when work is completed. A return-to-work program for professionals who have taken a break from the workforce and are re-entering it. This program offers training and support, including flexibility in work schedule when possible, networking and mentoring, career planning, to aid in a smooth transition back to the workforce.

for professionals who have taken a break from the workforce and are re-entering it. This program offers training and support, including flexibility in work schedule when possible, networking and mentoring, career planning, to aid in a smooth transition back to the workforce. Women Advisor Summits to provide a meaningful forum for women financial advisors to network and enhance skills to serve their clients effectively, grow their practices and develop in their careers.

Ameriprise is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 GEI. It was also included in the index in 2020.

For more information about the index, please visit the GEI website. To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Ameriprise, check out the Ameriprise Responsible Business Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005419/en/