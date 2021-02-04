Wabtec Debuts on Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

“It is an honor to be ranked by this respected authority on LGBTQ workplace equality,” said Niki Theophilus, Chief Human Resources Officer at Wabtec. “Lasting change starts from within, and Wabtec is committed to bringing diversity and inclusion efforts to the forefront – ensuring every voice is heard and respected. Our inclusion in this year’s Corporate Equality Index demonstrates we are on the right track, and there is even more we can do. We will use the CEI ranking to build upon our progress and create a vibrant workplace where our people feel they belong and have the support to realize their full potential.”

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) debuted on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the standard for measuring policies and practices that promote a LGBTQ-inclusive workplace. The addition to the CEI builds upon the company’s commitment to foster a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging as outlined in its 2020 Sustainability Report .

Wabtec acted on its pledge to advance a culture of equality by establishing the Diversity and Inclusion Council last year. The council has the commitment from the highest levels of the company with executive team members overseeing policies and practices around diversity and inclusion. This effort is focused on developing and progressing global inclusion initiatives. Additionally, Wabtec’s Employee Resource Groups, including the LGBTQ+ Forum, take an active role in personal and professional development to support advancement and inclusion.

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI criteria are reviewed annually and periodically change, raising the bar to reflect best practices for LGBTQ inclusion and to drive companies to improve upon their commitment to the community. The 2021 CEI criteria are the 5th iteration in the survey’s 19-year history and reflect our most robust standards to date. The criteria fall under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world. Visit the company’s new website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.

