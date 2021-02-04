 

NFL and Skillz Sign Multi-Year Gaming Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

The National Football League (NFL) is teaming up with Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading platform for fair, fun, and meaningful competition, to crowdsource a future mobile esport. As part of the agreement, the two sports organizations will host a global game developer challenge. Competing developers will have the opportunity to develop an NFL-themed mobile game. The game will be powered by the Skillz esports platform and will have joint marketing support from both the NFL and Skillz. The combination of the NFL brand and the Skillz platform will set the stage for the future of electronic sports competition.

Working with Skillz enables the NFL to reach the next generation of football fans where they live – on mobile – while driving the convergence of traditional and online sports. For Skillz, this agreement will introduce hundreds of millions of NFL fans to the leading esports platform.

“The NFL is an iconic brand that is synonymous with American sports, and Skillz is thrilled to help power their esports competitions on mobile,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.

“Mobile gaming continues to be an important platform to reach and engage new and existing fans,” said Rachel Hoagland, VP of Gaming & Esports at the NFL. “Our agreement with Skillz provides access to a trusted platform and a highly engaged player base, making Skillz an ideal partner long term.”

The developer challenge will launch in the second quarter of 2021 and will be open to all genres except for 11 v 11 simulated games. For more information on the upcoming developer challenge and implementing mobile gaming competitions, visit www.skillz.com or email NFLChallenge@skillz.com.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NFL and Skillz Sign Multi-Year Gaming Agreement The National Football League (NFL) is teaming up with Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading platform for fair, fun, and meaningful competition, to crowdsource a future mobile esport. As part of the agreement, the two sports organizations will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
SJW Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Play Mechanix Partners with Skillz to Bring Mobile Competition to Legendary First-Person Shooter Big Buck Hunter
14.01.21
Liberty Global Ventures’ Mobile Esports Investment Closes Successful Public Market Debut