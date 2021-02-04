 

WILLIAMS SONOMA AND POTTERY BARN LAUNCH NEW COLLABORATION WITH AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS MARLO THOMAS

Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration in partnership with award-winning actress, author, and activist, Marlo Thomas.

Marlo Thomas Launches New Entertaining Collection with Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

An avid tabletop collector and enthusiastic hostess with a deep appreciation for versatility and functionality, Marlo drew inspiration for her first home entertaining collection from the unique pieces she has discovered over her decades of world travel. From the porcelain markets in Kyoto, Japan, to the iconic Portobello Road market in London, Marlo has assembled a treasure trove of beloved tabletop items that she has drawn inspiration from for Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn customers.

An expert at crafting a warm and inviting array of colorful serving pieces topped with delicious treats, Marlo’s natural eye for the perfect blend of beauty and quality is on full display in the home entertaining collection, comprised of more than 10 pieces.

Marlo comments, “I am thrilled Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn asked me to bring my love of entertaining to their customers. To see my very favorite pieces brought to life is a dream come true; I can’t wait to see how customers use these versatile, classic items in their homes, and I hope they have as much joy sharing them with their friends as I have with mine.”

“Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s admiration for Marlo began years ago as we worked alongside each other to fundraise for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “Our relationship evolved into a product partnership once our team observed that Marlo’s passion for entertaining paralleled her love of philanthropy. Marlo’s approach to entertaining and decorating her home is timeless which made this collaboration perfect for both the Williams Sonoma and the Pottery Barn brands.”

President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Laura Alber added, “I was fortunate to attend a fundraising event at Marlo’s home where I was able to witness first-hand her ability to make elegant entertaining feel effortless. I knew that our customers would benefit from her expertise and I am proud that our teams were able to collaborate with Marlo to develop products that reflect her personal style and hospitable spirit.”

