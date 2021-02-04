 

AXIS Re Welcomes Michelle Glass to North America Casualty Team

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), today announced the hiring of Michelle Glass as a Senior Underwriter for the North America Casualty team effective February 1, 2021.

“We’re pleased to welcome Michelle to the North America Casualty team,” said Dan Osterrieder, Head of North America Casualty for AXIS Re. “Michelle brings significant underwriting expertise and knowledge of the U.S. market, making her a valuable addition to the team. We look forward to her contributions in advancing our portfolio objectives and building on our relationships with our brokers and clients.”

Ms. Glass joins AXIS Re from Munich Re, where she spent more than 20 years, and was most recently Senior Vice President and Casualty Team lead. Prior to that, she held underwriting positions at the American International Group, Interstate International Group, and Crum and Foster with a focus on Casualty in the North American market.

Also effective February 1, 2021 was the internal transfer of Halina Herc to the AXIS Re North America Casualty team as a Senior Underwriter. Ms. Herc joins from the AXIS Re Regional & Multi-line team. She has held several underwriting roles at AXIS Re since joining the company in 2002. Previously, she held underwriting roles at Everest Re and Converium in the North American property, casualty and multi-line spaces.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.



