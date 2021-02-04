Former FDA Official Engaged By cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it has retained former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official Dr. Sibyl Swift as a regulatory consultant to oversee the company’s regulatory initiatives and prepare its products for further certifications.

Dr. Sibyl Swift (Photo: Business Wire)

From 2014 to 2020, Dr. Swift served in various capacities at the FDA, most notably as the Associate Director for Research and Strategy in the FDA’s Office of Dietary Supplement Programs (ODSP), where she worked closely on the agency’s science, research, compliance, enforcement, and policy initiatives. In 2020, she served as the Senior Vice President for Scientific & Regulatory Affairs for the Natural Products Association (NPA), where she addressed regulatory policies related to NDI notifications, FDA guidance, and claims substantiation.

“We are grateful to Dr. Daniel Fabricant and the NPA for allowing Dr. Swift to join our team. Dr. Swift’s experience and science-based approach demonstrates to our customers, the FDA and global regulatory authorities that cbdMD is committed to having our products meet the highest regulatory standards for quality and safety,” said Chairman and co-CEO, Marty Sumichrast.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is a member of the NPA, a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

