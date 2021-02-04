CoreLogic Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 Per Share in Cash

CoreLogic Chairman Paul Folino said, “This is a significant milestone for CoreLogic and a very positive outcome for our shareholders who will receive exceptional value for their shares in cash with a high degree of regulatory certainty and a closing expected in the near term. The transaction is the culmination of our Board’s extensive review of strategic alternatives, which included engaging with numerous potential buyers.”

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement under which funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners will acquire all outstanding shares of CoreLogic for $80 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion and a premium of 51% to CoreLogic’s unaffected share price on June 25, 2020.

CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said, “Stone Point and Insight Partners are highly respected investors who recognize the value and potential of CoreLogic’s digital content, solutions and market-leading platforms that power the housing economy. We look forward to working closely with Stone Point and Insight to build on our record financial and operating performance and accelerate our digital transformation and growth.”

Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital, said, “CoreLogic is a mission critical vendor and data provider across industry sectors in which Stone Point has specialized over the past 20 years, including mortgage, residential real estate and P&C insurance. CoreLogic’s proprietary data assets are increasingly important to its customers, and we look forward to leveraging our network within the broader financial services industry to support the company’s next phase of growth.”

“At Insight Partners we focus on partnering with clear technology leaders that define and transform their markets through world-class software and data,” said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “What we found in CoreLogic is a market leader with a long history of serving customers with powerful data technology and a future vision to innovate across the real estate ecosystem. We are excited to support CoreLogic in its next chapter of transformational growth.”