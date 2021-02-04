 

Biogen Announces Cash Tender Offer for 5.200% Senior Notes Due 2045 Open to Certain Holders Only

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the commencement of an offer to purchase for cash (the “Cash Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 (the “Notes”), totaling $1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount, on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 4, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the accompanying certification of eligibility to participate in the Cash Offer, the instructions for such certification and the notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Cash Offer Documents”). No consents to any amendment or waiver of the terms of the indenture governing the Notes are being solicited in connection with the Cash Offer.

Biogen’s obligation to accept for purchase Notes tendered in the Cash Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, among other things, the satisfaction or waiver of the condition (the “Aggregate Maximum Cash Offer Condition”) that the aggregate Tender Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for the Cash Offer (which excludes the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment (as defined below)) not exceed $50.0 million.

The Cash Offer is being made only to “Eligible Holders,” which are holders of Notes that certify that they are not “qualified institutional buyers”, as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and that are not non-U.S. persons, as that term is defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act, located outside of the U.S. within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act (unless they are “retail investors” in the European Economic Area or in the United Kingdom, or investors in any province or territory of Canada that are individuals or that are institutions or other entities that do not qualify as both “accredited investors” and “permitted clients”), as more fully described in the Offer to Purchase. All holders of Notes who are not Eligible Holders are “Ineligible Holders”.

The Cash Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 10, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Biogen (the “Expiration Date”). Tenders of Notes submitted in the Cash Offer may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Expiration Date, unless extended by Biogen, but thereafter will be irrevocable, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by Biogen). The “Settlement Date” will be promptly following the Expiration Date and is expected to be February 16, 2021, unless extended by us.

