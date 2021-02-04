 

Pure Harvest Corporate Group Acquires Four Patents in Multiple Verticals

Patent Acquisition Positions the Company to Pursue New Opportunities in Addition to Current Operations

Denver, CO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that on January 25, 2021, the Company acquired four U.S. Patents and four U.S. Patent Applications through its wholly owned subsidiary, PHIPCO, LLC. The patents and applications (the “IP”) were acquired from Mr. James Brown, an inventor with 48 issued patents to date. The acquired IP has numerous applications in various industries, including Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Health & Wellness, Manufacturing, Construction, and Transportation.

The Company plans to use the IP in a wide range of industries for standalone products and applications and for enhancements or improvement of existing products and systems. The acquisition of the IP is part of the Company’s broader strategy of acquiring valuable intellectual property, such as the patent application for Cannabinoid Complex 612, for development and commercialization in high-growth industries. To this end, the Company is forming an innovation team to focus on the Company’s opportunities created by the acquisition of the IP. Pure Harvest is pleased to report that Mr. Brown will help guide the innovation team and join the Advisory Board for Pure Harvest Corporate Group, effective immediately.

“For the last year and a half, we have been pursuing these incredible patents and courting James Brown, who, in my estimation, is a true visionary and highly talented inventor,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “With the acquisition of this IP and the addition of Mr. Brown to our team, Pure Harvest is perfectly positioned to pursue successes in new, highly profitable industries to the benefit of our Company and its shareholders.”

“I am excited to join the Pure Harvest team and work with the Company to solve the pressing issues facing our society and our planet,” said James Brown. “I have gotten to know the people at Pure Harvest over the last eighteen months and look forward to working with them to commercialize the technology represented in this IP. I believe that together we have everything we need to make a substantial impact for the benefit of future generations.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp derived cannabinoids and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/admin/

https://twitter.com/PureHarvestCG

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

Company Contact:
Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.
Sherry Andersen, Corporate Communications
sherry@pureharvestgroup.com
www.pureharvestgroup.com




