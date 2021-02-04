Opera Limited to announce fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Opera expects that both revenue and adjusted EBITDA will exceed the top end of fourth quarter guidance ranges. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com .



Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 25th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).