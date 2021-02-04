 

Outlook Therapeutics’ Recent Financing Secures Funding to Support ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) Through Planned BLA Submission

Overallotment option on recent public offering partially exercised by underwriter

Closed concurrent private placement for $3.0 million gross proceeds

Aggregate gross proceeds of $41.6 million strengthens financial position and provides strategic optionality to maximize stockholder value

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today provided an update on its progress towards potential approval and commercialization of ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases.

This week, Outlook Therapeutics completed a $35.0 million public common stock offering that included participation by GMS Ventures and Investments, an affiliate of Outlook Therapeutics’ largest stockholder and strategic partner, BioLexis Pte. Ltd., as well as partial exercise of the underwriter’s overallotment option for an additional $3.6 million, which is expected to close today. Outlook Therapeutics also closed the previously announced concurrent private placement of common stock to Syntone Ventures, LLC, its strategic partner in China, for additional gross proceeds of $3.0 million. The combined net proceeds from these stock offerings are expected to provide sufficient capital to fund operations through the expected filing of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for ONS-5010 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), which is planned for the end of calendar 2021. This financing also provides Outlook Therapeutics with optionality as it evaluates the best commercialization path for ONS-5010.

“This recent financing provides Outlook Therapeutics with the necessary capital to advance ONS-5010 to BLA filing for wet AMD and to also continue discussions with potential partners as we evaluate the best path forward to commercialize ONS-5010 as LYTENAVA,” commented Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics. “Not only have we secured enough capital to significantly extend our cash runway through important upcoming milestones in 2021, but we have provided ourselves with more time to unlock the greatest value and potential for ONS-5010, the company, and our stockholders. We believe we are now in an improved position that will allow us to both maximize the value of this asset and to provide an FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to patients.”

