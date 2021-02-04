Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-124
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-124 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about February 11, 2021.
K-124 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$83.166
|6.80
|S+15
|0.96400
|%
|0.95709
|%
|$99.9936
|A-2
|$885.643
|9.83
|S+19
|1.65800
|%
|1.32466
|%
|$102.9954
|A-M
|$142.693
|9.87
|S+24
|1.38400
|%
|1.37818
|%
|$99.9978
|X1
|$968.809
|9.34
|T+85
|0.72170
|%
|1.90298
|%
|$6.3199
|XAM
|$142.693
|9.62
|T+80
|0.93612
|%
|1.88314
|%
|$8.5171
|X3
|$90.122
|9.71
|T+250
|2.62012
|%
|3.59198
|%
|$21.6189
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co.
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.
The K-124 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K124 Mortgage Trust (K124 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K124 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-124 Certificates.
