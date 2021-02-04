 

Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-124

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-124 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about February 11, 2021.

K-124 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $83.166 6.80 S+15 0.96400 % 0.95709 % $99.9936
A-2 $885.643 9.83 S+19 1.65800 % 1.32466 % $102.9954
A-M $142.693 9.87 S+24 1.38400 % 1.37818 % $99.9978
X1 $968.809 9.34 T+85 0.72170 % 1.90298 % $6.3199
XAM $142.693 9.62 T+80 0.93612 % 1.88314 % $8.5171
X3 $90.122 9.71 T+250 2.62012 % 3.59198 % $21.6189

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
  • Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co.
  • Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.

The K-124 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K124 Mortgage Trust (K124 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K124 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-124 Certificates.

