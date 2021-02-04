Oxford Immunotec Updates Their T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Kit and Include a New Panel to Detect T Cells Reactive to Endemic Coronaviruses

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announces an update to the configuration of the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit. The kit, for research use only, has been updated using the Company’s growing expertise of the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Using the Company’s growing results database, it has been possible to make improvements to the configuration of the kit. The new configuration includes only antigens that, in our studies, have shown to induce robust T cell responses specific to SARS-CoV-2. They are designed as overlapping peptides to maximise the detection of the breadth of the human immune response in a genetically unrestricted manner. An additional panel has been included containing epitopes of high genetic homology to endemic human coronaviruses (HCoV). This panel will facilitate research into the role HCoV play in the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

There is an increasing body of evidence suggesting that previous exposure to HCoV may contribute to the immune response to infection by SARS-CoV-2 in some individuals. A recent report on health care workers in the US demonstrated cross-reactive T cell responses between HCoV and SARS-CoV-2 infections1. The article suggested that HCoV cross-reactivity could be protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The inclusion of a cross-reactive panel in the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit will help investigators understand this effect in more detail and better understand the broader immune responses.

Dr. Magdalena Dudek, VP, Product Development, Research and Development, and project lead for the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit said, “We have learnt a lot about the immunogenicity of different peptides, and the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection since the kit was first released. The changes we are now making take advantage of our growing knowledge and understanding, and will enable researchers to have greater insight into the broader T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.” She continued, “We now have expertise with a large number of different antigens, and are able to partner with researchers should they wish to investigate the role of T cells in different clinical scenarios and with panels beyond those included in the new configuration of the kit.”