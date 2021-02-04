MasterBeat Corporation’s SBQ Holdings, LLC, Enters Into Joint Venture Agreement to Purchase Real Estate and Build 5,000 Sq. Ft. Vacation Style Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

 

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, enters into a Joint Venture Agreement to purchase land and build a vacation property in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida to further boost its Real Estate portfolio.

SBQ Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Masterbeat Corp., has entered into Agreements to purchase a parcel of land in a high-end area located in the sunny town of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

SBQ’s joint venture will create a mutually beneficial partnership to both purchase the land ($400,000) and build ($1,200,000) the 5,000 sq. ft. vacation destination real estate property. The total gross cost of $1,600,000 will utilize traditional bank financing by the joint venture.

Comparable properties in the immediate area are selling between $2.5 Million and $3.2 Million and generating an annual rental revenue of approximately $300,000 per year. Local real estate sale prices are increasing over 10% year over year and are projected to have another double digit year in 2021.

The 5,000 sq. ft. Santa Rosa property is a 9-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 4-story vacation style home with ocean views, including from the roof-top deck, and a short walk to the beach. The land parcel is a 110’ x 200’ lot, which is very large for the area. In comparison, the Company’s Verano Palace lot size is 50’ x 110’. The timeframe to completion is expected to be approximately six months, and SBQ has the opportunity to purchase additional land parcels for similar builds, at SBQ’s option.

“This home, similar to our Verano Palace property, is ideal for both revenue generation and asset appreciation. The completion of our annual audits, completed by Malone Bailey, has created many opportunities to expand our Real Estate portfolio. This Santa Rosa property is just the first of many we have planned for our company,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat. “This property will be approximately 5,000 sq. ft., have 9 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, a resort style pool with jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen, billiards room, game room, high-end appliances, furnishings, and amenities. Everything about this property delivers luxury to our clients that translates into revenue and appreciation to our Company.”

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com




Disclaimer

