 

Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Virtual Conference on February 16

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference on February 16 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com



