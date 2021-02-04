Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Virtual Conference on February 16

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference on February 16 at 1:50 p.m. ET.



A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.