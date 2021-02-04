Trex Commercial Products Brings Fans to Their Feet With Safe Standing Solutions

Customizable systems elevate the fan experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fittingly timed to coincide with the kickoff of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, Trex Commercial Products, a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, has introduced a number of Safe Standing Solutions designed to elevate the fan experience for avid supporters of MLS and other sports. The customizable systems allow fans to safely stand (or sit) and cheer on their favorite teams – and can be integrated into new builds or existing venues to enhance function and versatility.



“Major League Soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S., attracting a devoted and enthusiastic fan community with its own unique culture and match-day rituals,” explained Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products. “One of those traditions is having a dedicated section for the most avid supporters who love to stand and cheer throughout an entire match. Our new safe standing solutions are designed with these spectators in mind, but also offer flexibility to accommodate fans who may need or prefer to sit along with attendees of other types of sporting and special events.”