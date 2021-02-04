 

Trex Commercial Products Brings Fans to Their Feet With Safe Standing Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 15:05  |  42   |   |   

Customizable systems elevate the fan experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fittingly timed to coincide with the kickoff of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, Trex Commercial Products, a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, has introduced a number of Safe Standing Solutions designed to elevate the fan experience for avid supporters of MLS and other sports. The customizable systems allow fans to safely stand (or sit) and cheer on their favorite teams – and can be integrated into new builds or existing venues to enhance function and versatility.

“Major League Soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S., attracting a devoted and enthusiastic fan community with its own unique culture and match-day rituals,” explained Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products. “One of those traditions is having a dedicated section for the most avid supporters who love to stand and cheer throughout an entire match. Our new safe standing solutions are designed with these spectators in mind, but also offer flexibility to accommodate fans who may need or prefer to sit along with attendees of other types of sporting and special events.”

Inspired by the popular standing supporter sections across European “football” stadiums, the Trex Commercial Products engineering team adapted the concept for use in the U.S., introducing the country’s first safe-standing section with integrated seating at the new Banc of California Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Football Club. Based on the success of the project, the company engineered a set of customizable components designed to make this distinctive viewing experience viable for a wider array of venues.

Standing Rail System
The Standing Rail System utilizes a metal frame with top rail and bottom kick rail, creating a space for supporters to stand during events. The angled frame creates a comfortable lean rail for standing spectators, while also optimizing views and enhancing crowd control by allowing for easy access and movement within the aisles. Additionally, the system can be configured to accommodate drink rail to create a more social gathering area.

Seating Rail System
The Seating Rail System affords ample room for fans to stand, while also providing integrated seating in two flexible options:

  • Tip Up Seats – This option features individual retractable, tip-up style seats with backrests integrated into the railing frame. The ultra-slim seating profile measures just 13” when folded and 25” from back to seat edge when in use. The all-polymer seating units provide convenient comfort and lock into place when not in use to optimize standing room and traffic flow.
  • Bench Seat – This option comes with fold-down bench seats mounted securely to the metal railing frame. Designed to accommodate several seated spectators, the slim bench profile allows for more than 18” of legroom when in use allowing ample room for standing spectators and easy movement within the section. The sturdy metal frame includes a built-in lean rail for added safety and comfort.

Made of commercial-grade aluminum, steel and stainless steel, Trex Commercial Products’ Safe Standing Solutions are available in multiple frame styles, finishes and mounting options. Railing heights are customizable, and systems can be adapted to accommodate steep rakes.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trex Commercial Products Brings Fans to Their Feet With Safe Standing Solutions Customizable systems elevate the fan experienceMINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fittingly timed to coincide with the kickoff of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, Trex Commercial Products, a leading national provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Sizing Up the Sectors and Going for Growth: The 28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Live on February 4th
02.02.21
Trex Company Named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies
22.01.21
5 Outdoor Living Trends For 2021
22.01.21
Trex Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
14.01.21
28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Virtual as Pandemic Casts a Long Shadow
12.01.21
Trex Celebrates $200M Capacity Expansion Milestone