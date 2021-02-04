 

Over 3 Million Copies of the ‘First’ Versions of Avid’s Creative Tools Have Now Been Downloaded by Video and Music Makers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Success of Avid’s freemium software offering continues to accelerate with record influx of aspiring content creators obtaining free entry-level First versions of the same tools used by celebrated music, film and TV professionals

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that aspiring creative people around the globe have now downloaded copies of Avid’s free Pro Tools | First, Media Composer | First and Sibelius | First creative tools software more than 3 million times. Avid First tools were created to give new generations of artists essential experience and a career foothold by learning on simplified versions of the same tools that professionals use every day to create the most popular films, television and music enjoyed by people everywhere.

Since the introduction of Avid’s freemium offerings in 2015, First downloads have accelerated year over year, with 1 million added during the last year alone. With cloud-enabled First tools, users can create songs, music scores, videos, movies and other professional-grade content. First tools users seeking to further their creative capabilities and advance their careers can upgrade to more powerful versions of Avid creative tools on affordable paid subscription plans. Overall, the consistent conversion rates of free software downloads to paid software subscriptions for Avid’s First tools family are helping to drive the company’s robust subscription growth in the large and growing creative tools market.

“The Avid First tools continue to rise in popularity because they put a massive amount of creative capacity into the hands of aspiring artists and creative professionals, giving them entry-level versions of the industry’s leading creative tools for free—with an easy upgrade path to fully featured versions through affordable subscription plans,” said Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer, Avid. “We’re thrilled that we’ve set a new record with 1 million additional downloads achieved in less than a year. Besides helping millions of aspiring content creators learn their craft, the continued success and accelerated popularity of Avid’s First freemium software strategy has also proven to be an important contributor to the growth of our subscription business.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Over 3 Million Copies of the ‘First’ Versions of Avid’s Creative Tools Have Now Been Downloaded by Video and Music Makers Success of Avid’s freemium software offering continues to accelerate with record influx of aspiring content creators obtaining free entry-level First versions of the same tools used by celebrated music, film and TV professionalsBURLINGTON, Mass., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Avid and Haivision Deliver on Secure Remote IP Contribution in Live Production Environments
26.01.21
Avid Honored with Two Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering Innovation
14.01.21
Avid Introduces MediaCentral | Stream to Help Broadcasters Make Way for Seamless IP Content Contribution
05.01.21
Avid Technology Announces Closing of Debt Refinancing Resulting in Expected $10 Million Annual Interest Savings