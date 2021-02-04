Biogen Announces Private Exchange Offer for 5.200% Senior Notes Due 2045 Open to Certain Investors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the commencement of a private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 (the “Old Notes”), totaling $1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount, for a new series of senior notes to be issued by Biogen (the “New Notes”) and cash, if any, on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated February 4, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”) and the accompanying eligibility letter (the “Eligibility Letter”), Canadian beneficial holder form and notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Exchange Offer Documents”). No consents to any amendment or waiver of the terms of the indenture governing the Old Notes are being solicited in connection with the Exchange Offer.



The Exchange Offer is being made only to “Eligible Holders,” which are holders of Old Notes that certify that they are “qualified institutional buyers”, as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or that are non-U.S. persons, as that term is defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act (other than “retail investors” in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom, and investors in any province or territory of Canada that are individuals or that are institutions or other entities that do not qualify as both “accredited investors” and “permitted clients”), as more fully described in the Eligibility Letter. All holders of Old Notes who are not Eligible Holders are “Ineligible Holders”.