Unaudited financial results of Litgrid AB for the twelve months of 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.02.2021, 15:01 | 29 | 0 | 0 04.02.2021, 15:01 | Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the twelve months of 2020. Key financial indicators in 2020: Revenue – 208,0 million euros (2019 – 185,3 million euros);

EBITDA – 52,4 million euros (2019 – 23,7 million euros);

Net profit – 27,1 million euros (2019 - 4,1 million euros). Key performance indicators in 2020: Transmitted electricity – 10,089 TWh (2019 – 10,277 TWh);

Average interruption time (AIT) for which the operator is responsible – 0,177 min. (2019 – 1,13 min.);

Amount of energy not supplied (ENS) for which the operator is responsible – 5,251 MWh (2019 – 32,337 MWh); Attached: Unaudited financial results of the Company; Press release. More information: Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu Attachments LITGRID FA 2020-12-31 EN

