 

HPQ and Apollon Solar Renew Their Agreement to Pursue the Development of Silicon Materials for Energy Storage and Hydrogen Production

04.02.2021, 15:00   

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : HPQFF), is proud to announce the sixth renewal of its agreement with Apollon Solar SAS (“Apollon”) to continue developing nanoscale and porous silicon materials for energy storage, hydrogen production and high value-added applications.

The objective of the collaboration is to take full advantage of the ability to produce nanoscale silicon materials at low cost using HPQ’s PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor ("NSiR"), while seeking to determine whether the use of silicon produced by HPQ’s PUREVAP Quartz Reduction Reactor ("QRR"), as the raw material for the Apollon process, will lead to the economically viable production of high-quality porous silicon.

HPQ continues its research, development and commercialization activities with respect to nano-sized and porous silicon materials in order to be at the forefront of low-cost manufacturing of silicon materials for batteries, clean hydrogen production and other advanced applications. Since 2017, our collaboration with Apollon has allowed us to benefit from its world-renowned expertise in the use of silicon in high value-added applications,” said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Economically viable green renewable energy
The work plan for the upcoming months is to produce porous silicon samples with the Apollon process for research centres and industrial companies interested in using them in the manufacture of future generation Li-Ion batteries and supercapacitor development, as well as to collaborate on the development of protocols for encapsulating porous silicon and nanoscale silicon materials produced with HPQ’s Nano PUREVAP NSiR process in carbon. The partners will also use this time to compare the technical and commercial potential of nanoscale and porous silicon materials to create new generations of environmentally friendly powders with better performance for hydrogen production.

Porous silicon, a promising material
Porous silicon is a structure of silicon (Si) in which nanopores have been formed by anodization through electrochemical etching. The currently available anodization processes all use very high purity silicon (9N to 11N) as a raw material, which makes the cost of porous silicon prohibitive. To reduce the production costs of porous silicon, Apollon has developed and patented worldwide an electrochemical anodizing process capable of using silicon (2N to 4N+) to make porous silicon.

21.01.21
HPQ Gen1 Nano Silicon Reactor Exceeds Expectations, Produces Sub 100 Nm Spherical Nanopowders & Nanowires

22.01.21
102
Die Lithium Ionen Batterie. Mit HPQ SILICON zur nächsten Generation von Li-Ionen Batterien ?