 

Celebrating Glamour on the Gridiron A Look at Tiffany & Co.’s Vince Lombardi Trophy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 15:30  |  36   |   |   

While jewelry enthusiasts everywhere dream of unwrapping Tiffany & Co.'s famous Blue Box, competitive NFL players hope to one day get their hands on another iconic Tiffany creation: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005612/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Surprised? Well, the luxury jeweler has been in the business of creating this emblem of athletic achievement for more than a century and a half.

At Tiffany’s Cumberland, R.I., hollowware workshop, skilled silversmiths and metal spinners meticulously mold, shape and carve the sterling silver trophy into an exquisite, life-size football that sits atop an expanded three-sided kicking tee sculpture. Delicate designs and intricate details are also carefully hammered into the precious metal, creating an elegant touch that beautifully replicates the regulation-sized ball.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celebrating Glamour on the Gridiron A Look at Tiffany & Co.’s Vince Lombardi Trophy While jewelry enthusiasts everywhere dream of unwrapping Tiffany & Co.'s famous Blue Box, competitive NFL players hope to one day get their hands on another iconic Tiffany creation: the Vince Lombardi Trophy. This press release features multimedia. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
SJW Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update