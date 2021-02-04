 

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Pricing of $45 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 15:25  |  62   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $7.50 per share. In addition, Aspira has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Aspira.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $45.0 million (or approximately $51.75 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full), before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by Aspira. Aspira intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for sales and marketing, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including investing in additional key strategic hires, product portfolio expansion and research and development. Aspira may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complimentary businesses, technologies, product candidates or other intellectual property, although Aspira has no present commitments or agreements to do so.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-252267) previously filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement, dated February 3, 2021, and accompanying prospectus, dated January 28, 2021, relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the final prospectus supplement for the offering (when available), please contact William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by e-mail at prospectus@williamblair.com or Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, or by e-mail at TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Pricing of $45 Million Public Offering of Common Stock AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
28.01.21
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces it is Now a Highmark Contracted Provider in Pennsylvania and West Virginia