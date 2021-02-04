Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Pricing of $45 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as co-manager for the offering.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $7.50 per share. In addition, Aspira has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Aspira.

The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $45.0 million (or approximately $51.75 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full), before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by Aspira. Aspira intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for sales and marketing, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including investing in additional key strategic hires, product portfolio expansion and research and development. Aspira may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complimentary businesses, technologies, product candidates or other intellectual property, although Aspira has no present commitments or agreements to do so.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-252267) previously filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement, dated February 3, 2021, and accompanying prospectus, dated January 28, 2021, relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the final prospectus supplement for the offering (when available), please contact William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by e-mail at prospectus@williamblair.com or Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, or by e-mail at TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com.