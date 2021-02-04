AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for year 2020

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.



Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the year 2020 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the year 2020 – EUR 52.3 million (the year 2019 – EUR 54.8 million);

• Profit before tax for the year 2020 – EUR 14.6 million (the year 2019 – EUR 13.9 million);

• Net profit for the year 2020 – EUR 18.1 million (the year 2019 – EUR 11.8 million).