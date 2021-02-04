 

Letter of Credit Confirmation Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 3.18% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Letter of Credit Confirmation Market is Segmented by L/C Type (Sight L/Cs and Usance L/Cs), and End User (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Finance & Banking Category.

The global letter of credit confirmation market size was valued at USD 4.30 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.18% from 2020 to 2027. 

Major factors driving the growth of Letter of Credit Confirmation Market size are the rise in demand for customized trade finance solutions and regulatory support in the growth of strict regulations for a secured letter of credit confirmation services.

The report focuses on the credit confirmation market analysis letter's growth prospects, constraints, and trends. The study provides an analysis of Porter's five strengths to understand the impact of various factors, such as the bargaining power of the suppliers, the competitive intensity of the competitors, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and the bargaining power of the purchasers in the credit confirmation market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LETTER OF CREDIT MARKET SIZE

The increased risk of non-payments is expected to drive the growth of the letter of credit market size. As global trade grows, importers and exporters are largely taking security steps against their trade documents in order to avoid the risk of payments in the market. Moreover, due to a lack of confidence between the exporter and the issuing bank located in a country of high political or economic instability, confirmation of the letter of credit document is considered safe for global trading. Thus, traders prefer the letter of credit confirmation services, thereby increasing its market size. Furthermore, Increased business operations and foreign trade between SMEs and large enterprises offer lucrative opportunities for confirming banks to expand their business in the letter of credit confirmation services in the market. 

