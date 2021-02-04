 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value(s)

globenewswire
04.02.2021   

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 03 February 2021 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 107.47 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


