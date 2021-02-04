ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Approval of New Banking Center and a Branch Location Upgrade

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: “ESBS”), the bank holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its commitment to a new Banking Center at 1441 South Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10314 known as Corporate Commons Three. The Banking Center will be within a state of the art eight story building consisting of 330,000 square feet which is adjacent to two 100,000 square foot buildings and is expected to open in the second quarter 2021. Philip Guarnieri, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to establish a Banking Center at Corporate Commons Three. We will be the only financial institution to service 530,000 square feet of office space. Our high touch personal service will allow us to establish banking relationships with the tenants of this location and surrounding buildings on the South Avenue business corridor.”



The Bank also announced that its New Dorp office with $150 million in deposits will be relocating to 2212 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York in the third quarter of 2021. Thomas Sperzel, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “This is a great opportunity for the Bank. The new location is twice the size of our current location plus it has parking and a drive-up window. It has great visibility on the corner of Hylan Blvd. and Lincoln Avenue, which enables us to support more customer banking relationships.”