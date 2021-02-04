 

ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Approval of New Banking Center and a Branch Location Upgrade

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 15:44  |  26   |   |   

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: “ESBS”), the bank holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its commitment to a new Banking Center at 1441 South Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10314 known as Corporate Commons Three. The Banking Center will be within a state of the art eight story building consisting of 330,000 square feet which is adjacent to two 100,000 square foot buildings and is expected to open in the second quarter 2021. Philip Guarnieri, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to establish a Banking Center at Corporate Commons Three. We will be the only financial institution to service 530,000 square feet of office space. Our high touch personal service will allow us to establish banking relationships with the tenants of this location and surrounding buildings on the South Avenue business corridor.”

The Bank also announced that its New Dorp office with $150 million in deposits will be relocating to 2212 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York in the third quarter of 2021. Thomas Sperzel, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “This is a great opportunity for the Bank. The new location is twice the size of our current location plus it has parking and a drive-up window. It has great visibility on the corner of Hylan Blvd. and Lincoln Avenue, which enables us to support more customer banking relationships.”

About ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank

ES Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Empire State Bank which offers a wide range of financial services through its branch office network in Newburgh, Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. For more information about Empire State Bank, please visit www.esbna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words ‘believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.”  This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company’s earnings in future periods.  Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, consumer behavior and competition; the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation, taxation or regulation; cyber security risks; and economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.  

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

Contact: Philip Guarnieri
Chief Executive Officer
(845) 451-7802  




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Approval of New Banking Center and a Branch Location Upgrade NEWBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: “ESBS”), the bank holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its commitment to a new Banking Center at 1441 South Avenue, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports an 11.6% Increase in Net Interest Margin to 3.08% for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to 2.76% for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019.