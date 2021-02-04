 

Stride, Inc. Taps Online Education Expert to Lead Learning Solutions Division

Across the country, teachers, schools, and districts are meeting unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To better support this demand, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions—today announced that Dr. Jodi Marshall will now lead the company’s efforts to partner with states, districts, and schools for their online learning solutions.

Marshall’s appointment comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides. As Stride’s new Senior Vice President of K12 Learning Solutions, Marshall will manage a diverse range of flexible, customizable academic programs that school leaders need during this unprecedented period. One of the country’s foremost online education executives with more than twenty years of experience in K-12 and higher education, Marshall will also lead initiatives that support Stride’s career learning programs and strengthen online administrator, teacher, and parent trainings.

“Jodi is an innovative, passionate mission-driven leader who gets results,” said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, Stride’s President of Career Learning Solutions. “I have no doubt that her wealth of experience and expertise in management, strategic planning, and culture-building will help us reach more students and families in new and exciting ways.”

A former teacher, Marshall most recently served as Senior Vice President of Regional School Services for Stride K12-powered schools in the southern region of the country. Previously, Marshall was President and Chief Executive Officer of Florida Virtual School (FLVS). At FLVS, she oversaw an organization that supported more than 300,000 full and part-time students, with revenues of more than $220 million. During her tenure at FLVS, Marshall also held roles as Executive Vice President of Business and School Solutions, Chief Academic Officer, Vice President of Instruction, Instructional Leader, as well as a variety of other positions.

Earlier in her career, Marshall was a middle school literacy teacher and reading specialist—in Florida and California respectively—and worked with underserved students who read below grade level. During her tenure in California, she was the first person in her district to earn National Board Certification and authored a book on Sustained Silent Reading (SSR).

