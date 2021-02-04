 

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Award winning market research company Fact.MR's report on the global geosynthetic clay liners market experienced a significant blip in 2020, attributed to disruptions in production cycles across key industries amid the pandemic crisis. Prospects appear positive for 2021, as industries resume production, restoring the demand-supply equilibrium. Going by current trends, prospects for the upcoming decade are optimistic, with a strong CAGR predicted for the market.

According to Fact.MR, the market has made significant gains in the historical period, largely attributed to prolific developments in the global mining and construction industries. Growing emphasis on incorporating sustainable material to enhance durability of infrastructure has increased uptake of geosynthetic clay liners in recent years. As per the World Green Building Trends 2018 Report, over 60% of the countries profiled have been incorporating green construction materials. This figure is expected to reach nearly 50% in 2021 in terms of the global average.

Manufacturers are banking on enhanced bentonite production to enhance their expansion prospects. Collectively, the U.S, China, Greece and India account for over 60% of the global bentonite production, thus encouraging players to establish production and distribution networks with leading bentonite producers and deepen their penetration into the market.

"Growing emphasis on ensuring structural stability and durability has prompted intensive research and development activities aimed at improving chemical compositions of various geosynthetic clay liner grades, prompting an increase in the number of new product offerings by prominent manufacturers," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Geosynthetic Clay Liners Study

  • By product, fabric-encased geosynthetic clay liners to generate nearly three-fifths of the revenue
  • Landfills application to garner maximum geosynthetic clay liners sales, expanding at a strong CAGR
  • By technology, geosynthetic clay liners are poised to account for over 50% of the revenue, owing to their high durability attributed to enhanced physical and chemical properties
  • High growth of the construction industry and waste management initiatives to fuel sales across the U.S market
  • Enhanced manufacturing capacities owing to abundant raw materials availability attracting manufacturers to Germany
  • China to exhibit robust expansion, attributed to a flourishing mining sector
  • U.K to register steady Y-o-Y expansion, amid the increasing frequency of upcoming construction projects, such as the London Crossrail
  • Japan and South Korea to remain attractive growth hotspots

Competitive Landscape

