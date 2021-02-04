 

DGAP-DD Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 16:00  |  32   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.02.2021 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rebellius

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Entitlement to a transfer of 1,062 Siemens Shares without additional payment in connection with a Siemens Share Program (Matching Shares). Transfer will occur at value of 2021-02-10, +01:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64437  04.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Siemens bald 100€
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.02.2021 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem ...
Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing
Antientzündliche Ernährung bei Autoimmunerkrankungen - Gesundheitscoach Marcel Sarnow gilt als ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (2) 
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart erhält weiteren Entwicklungsauftrag für Batterieintegration
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth und Frosty's Extracts LLC schließen eine Liefervereinbarung ab
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG schließt 2020 mit erneuter Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung ab - Vorläufige ...
Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english
16:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
12:05 Uhr
WDH/LINDE IM FOKUS: Gasekonzern bleibt auf Erfolgskurs und verwöhnt Aktionäre
11:52 Uhr
KORREKTUR/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens nur optisch von Dividende gebremst
11:47 Uhr
BARCLAYS belässt SIEMENS AG auf 'Equal Weight'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:32 Uhr
3.222
Siemens bald 100€
28.09.20
30
Siemens Energy - Diskussion vor IPO
31.08.20
24
ROUNDUP: Neubauer will Siemens-Posten nicht - Klimadebatte um Kohlebergwerk
11.07.20
7
Was tun um Siemens Energy Aktien zu bekommen?