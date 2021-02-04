 

Rite Aid Opens More Than 300 New No-Charge COVID-19 Testing Sites

Business Wire
04.02.2021   

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 317 additional drive-through testing site locations opening across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania on Friday, February 5, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Like Rite Aid's existing testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Each site will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., with testing only available through the chain’s drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store.

Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.

Now operating 777 total testing sites across 16 states, Rite Aid has adequate capacity to test symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals four years and older who want to be tested. A complete list of Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites can also be found at www.riteaid.com.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company's progress with COVID-19 testing.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

###



