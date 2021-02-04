 

MEDIA ALERT - Wolters Kluwer annual review of sales tax and the popular Valentine’s Day holiday

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 16:00  |  32   |   |   

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:

What: Most states have a sales tax on consumer purchases. Currently, only five states do not: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon. However, state laws vary greatly as to what purchases are exempt from their sales taxes. For many years, sales taxes were not collected on online purchases where the seller lacked a physical presence in the state of the buyer. The buyer was supposed to pay a state use tax, but that was difficult to enforce. Since the US Supreme Court’s decision in Wayfair, however, states generally can require online sellers to collect sales tax on sales into the state. States have also tended to impose sales taxes on tangible consumer purchases rather than services. As states look for revenue sources, their approach is starting to change.

Why: Below are some likely categories of Valentine’s Day gifts this year and the states in which they are subject to sales tax or exemption. This 2021 Valentine’s Day graphic from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting also provides some fast facts and additional information.

  • Alcoholic Beverages: Alcoholic Beverages are taxable in all states with a sales tax, except in Kansas and Massachusetts
  • Amusement and Recreational Services: Most states only tax services specified by statute. Four states tax all services unless a specific exemption is provided by statue: HI, NM, SD, and WV. Twenty-eight states have specific statutory provisions to tax amusement and recreational services: AL, AZ, AR, CT, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, MN, MO, MS, NE, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, WA, WI, and WY
  • Candy: These states generally apply a sales tax for candy: AL, AR, CO, CT, FL, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MN, MO, MS, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, RI, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, and WI. Candy is generally exempt from sales tax in AZ, CA, GA, LA, MA, MI, NE, NV, NM, OH, PA, SC, VT, WA, WV, WY, and the District of Columbia
  • Dining In or Out: Carry-out or delivery from a restaurant is taxable in all states with a sales tax the same as dining in the restaurant. However, going to the grocery store and preparing your own dinner can save on sales taxes. In addition to the five states without a state sales tax, thirty-two states plus the District of Columbia exempt groceries. Seven states tax groceries at the normal sales tax rate: AL, HI, ID, KS, MS, OK, and SD; while six states tax groceries at a reduced tax rate: AR, IL, MO, TN, UT, and VA
  • Floral Arrangements: Floral arrangements are generally taxable in all states except MI, where plants purchased at a business that accepts food stamps are excluded from sales tax. Food producing plants are exempt in CA, FL, MA, NV, TX and WI
  • Jewelry: Jewelry purchases are generally taxable in every state that has a sales tax, although Connecticut has a higher rate for purchases over $5,000. New York provides that specialty or jewelry teeth are not exempt prosthetic dental devices and therefore are taxable

Who: Tax expert Carol Kokinis-Graves, JD, Senior State Tax Analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, is available to discuss the potential state sales tax issues surrounding Valentine’s Day gifts and similar state sales tax issues.

PLEASE NOTE: The content of this alert has been prepared by Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting for general informational purposes only. The information is provided with the understanding that Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is not engaged in rendering legal, accounting, or other professional services.

Contact: To arrange interviews with Carol Kokinis-Graves and other federal or state tax experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting on this or any other tax-related topics, please contact Bart Lipinski.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEDIA ALERT - Wolters Kluwer annual review of sales tax and the popular Valentine’s Day holiday Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting: What: Most states have a sales tax on consumer purchases. Currently, only five states do not: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon. However, state laws vary greatly as to what purchases are exempt …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Share Buyback Transaction Details January 28 – February 3, 2021
28.01.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details January 21 – 27, 2021
27.01.21
Enablon Named an Industry Leader in Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) Software by Independent Research Firm
21.01.21
Wolters Kluwer - Die Aktie des Spezialisten für Fachinformationen könnte in Kürze wieder durchstarten!
21.01.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details January 14 – 20, 2021
14.01.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details January 7 – 13, 2021
07.01.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details January 4 – 6, 2021