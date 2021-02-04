 

TELUS and Worldplay team up to offer Canadian businesses, nonprofits and consumers a new way to stay virtually connected

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 16:00  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS and Calgary-based Worldplay Communications announced a partnership that will innovate local community content and give Canadian businesses and consumers a new platform to connect virtually. Consumers will have the ability to stream live events online and through the Optik TV platform, including community events, cultural or faith-based services and local sporting events, while businesses can evolve the delivery of virtual conferences, connect through secure video solutions, and create branded content pages where they can engage with their partners and customers.

“Our priority is to deliver the best possible experience across the full scope of our customers’ digital lives as Canadians increasingly turn to digital tools to work, learn, and stay connected to their loved ones and communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Zainul Mawji, TELUS President of Home Solutions. “As part of our global leadership in social capitalism, we work closely with thousands of charities and grassroots organizations nation-wide and this new platform presents an exciting opportunity for them to create content and connect meaningfully with their communities. With the backbone of TELUS’ world-leading PureFibre and wireless networks, the opportunities Worldplay offers to create and share content in an accessible way are truly endless.”

Worldplay Communications is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company and leader in video management and distribution that provides innovative video technologies for businesses and organizations to teach, entertain and share. Worldplay’s Vidflex is a customizable, easy-to-use video platform that provides customers with a digital toolset to host, manage, control, distribute, live stream, catalog and monetize their videos – how they want, when they want, and to whom they want.

“What excites us about partnering with TELUS is their tenacious focus on serving their customers, ensuring they are able to stay connected to what matters most to them,” said Terry Mochar, Worldplay CEO. “TELUS has great vision for what the market will need today – and tomorrow. Their drive to innovate creates the logical purpose for partnership, leveraging our Vidflex technology to help organizations and people thrive in a digital economy.”

