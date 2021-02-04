F-Secure to publish Financial Statement Release 2020 on February 10, 2021

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2020 on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 at approximately 08.00 EET.

F-Secure’s CEO, Juhani Hintikka, and CFO, Eriikka Söderström, will present the results in a webcast starting at 14.00 EET. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2021-02-10-full-year-results . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

The material will be available at the company's website before the event begins: https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors .

Contact information: