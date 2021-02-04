 

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  Who:   Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
       
  What:   Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021
       
  When:   Wednesday, February 10, 2021
      4:30 PM ET
       
  Where:   Ms. Friedman’s presentations will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Joseph Christinat
(646) 441- 5121
joseph.christinat@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-




