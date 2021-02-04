 

StemGen Announces Impressive Executive Management Team

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, today announced its management team. 

The new StemGen, Inc. management team consists of Ron McNair, Chief Financial Officer, Sean Tabatabai, Chief Strategy Officer, Barbara J. Burns, Chief Communications Officer, and Erik Stroman as Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development. 

McNair is a technology, operations and finance executive with over 30 years’ experience in the media, entertainment, sports and technology industries. He is an active investor, board member for several emerging enterprises and brings deep expertise leading organizations through accelerated growth, capital raise, IPOs and exits.  McNair was President of Global Business Services, EVP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer for a Global 100 company and a Partner at Andersen Worldwide and Deloitte Consulting. His role is strategic value architect for StemGen and its divisions, driving financial and operational excellence in support of the company’s exciting growth plans.  

Tabatabai is a visionary social entrepreneur and a 25-year veteran of the enterprise-software and networking industries. He has been a trusted advisor to the chief executive officers of numerous Fortune 100 companies providing valuable strategic and marketing insights, and has served on the boards of numerous successful companies. As a leader in companies both large and small, he has gained a deep and thorough understanding of network and enterprise software architecture, along with proven knowledge of successful branding and marketing strategies throughout the globe. His experience working in sports with Formula 1, CART, the Olympics, FIFA and the British Open enhance the relationships and knowledge he brings to the company. Tabatabai will provide insight and execution knowledge to the management team on the growth and development of StemGen as it advances into the future. 

Burns has over three decades in communications, public relations and marketing, with an emphasis on sports, automotive and motorsports. With a vast network, and excellent organizational, people and management skills, Burns has represented a number of companies through their communications and media efforts including FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), with both their SRT Motorsports and Mopar Brands, GM and Cadillac, Kia Motors Corp., SunTrust Bank, and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), to name a few. Additionally, she has worked in broadcasting roles from the Atlanta Olympic Games (1996) to CBS Sports, ESPN and Comedy Channel, as well as teaching media training to young up-and-coming athletes. Barbara’s role is to communicate StemGen’s message, culture, values and beliefs across all divisions, from stakeholders to media to fans and more. 

Wertpapier


26.01.21
StemGen Announces Ian Dawson to Lead Energy Division
19.01.21
StemGen Announces Education Initiative With ‘Race to Inspire’ Program
06.01.21
StemGen Announces Brand Refresh and New Website