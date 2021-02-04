Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Covia" or “the Company”) (OTC: CVIAQ) (NYSE: CVIA) (NYSE: FMSA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Covia securities between March 15, 2016 to June 29, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cviaq .

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Covia's proprietary "value-added" proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand; (2) Covia's revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary "value-added" proppants, was based on misrepresentations; (3) when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

